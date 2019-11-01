Five moments that got the Springboks to the Rugby World Cup final
SA face England in what promises to be an tricky Rugby World Cup (RWC) final in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.
The match kicks off at 11am.
Here are five of the best moments that got the Springboks to the final.
SA vs Wales
The semifinal between SA and Wales ended in a 19-16 victory for the Boks.
Supporters worldwide celebrated, as the Springboks displayed ongoing tenacity and strength for a triumphant win.
SA vs Japan
The Boks' power game and consistency came to the fore, leading to a 26-3 victory over host nation Japan in the quarterfinal on October 20.
Japan's fairy tale run ended against a formidable Springbok defensive effort that slowed the hosts' speed.
Makazole Mapimpi
Makazole Mapimpi's stunning performance during the match against Japan grabbed much attention on social media.
The Boks scored three tries, two by Mapimpi and the other by Faf de Klerk.
SA vs Namibia
The Boks made light work of Namibia, claiming 57-3 on September 28.
Bongi Mbonambi opened the scoring, descending in at the back of a rolling maul, after 10 minutes camped deep in Namibian territory.
SA vs Italy
The Boks took a huge step towards the quarterfinals on October 4, with a 49-3 win over Italy.
TimesLIVE reported that Handré Pollard converted tries from Cheslin Kolbe and Mbongeni Mbonambi, and added a penalty to put the Springboks 17-3 up at the break.