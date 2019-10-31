Another 'offside' goal mars South African Premiership

Bloemfontein Celtic equalised with a goal that should have been ruled offside in a 1-1 South African Premiership draw against SuperSport United Wednesday.

It was the second successive night in which an offside goal was allowed with Orlando Pirates benefitting Tuesday as they won 1-0 at Highlands Park.

There have been calls for the introduction of the VAR (video assistant referee) system and they are sure to intensify as the Orlando Pirates scorer was several metres offside before scoring.

Celtic forward and Lesotho international Sera Motebang was clearly ahead of the last SuperSport defender when the ball was passed to him five minutes into the second half.

He did not hesitate to fire past SuperSport and South Africa goalkeeper Rowen Williams from close range and cancel the 19th-minute lead Aubrey Modiba gave the visiting club.

Modiba, who was called up by South Africa this week for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan during November, scored direct from a free-kick just outside the box.

The draw was the seventh in the last 11 league matches between the clubs and SuperSport climbed two places to fifth after nine rounds while Celtic rose one position to 11th.

