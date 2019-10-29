Trio of Bay ice hockey players ready to take on the world

It was third time lucky for Eastern Province ice hockey player Duncan Hattingh, who has been selected to represent South Africa for the first time.



Hattingh was one of three players along with Rachel van der Merwe and Kelley Wilson from the province to be named in various SA sides who will compete in Bulgaria in December (women) and January (men). ..

