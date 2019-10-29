Junior Races 2020

DO you know a young cyclist who is eager to compete against his or her friends in a cycling race? The upcoming Powerade Junior Races, forming part of The Herald Cycle Tour, offer the perfect opportunity for junior cyclists to find their “cycling legs” as part of a well-organised, national cycling event.

Junior cyclists of all ages will get an opportunity to build their confidence on their bikes by competing in The Herald Cycle Tour’s Junior Races on Sunday 16 February in a 5km or 500m race.

