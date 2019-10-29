The Herald Cycle Tour 2020
Early Bird Entries Open
ENTRIES have opened for the popular Herald Cycle Tour 2020 – by far the most scenic race in the Eastern Cape and one of the top classic cycle events in South Africa.
Whether it is the fast-paced coastal scenes during the Road Race from Pollok Beach in Port Elizabeth or the mountain trails of Addo during the Mountain Bike Challenge – the country’s top professional riders, as well as leisure riders of all ages, will be treated to the spectacular natural beauty of the province.
The Herald Cycle Tour will take place over two weekends - with the Mountain Bike Challenge on 16 February 2020 at the Addo Polo Club and the Road Race on 23 February in Port Elizabeth.
The Herald Cycle Tour is an annual event in the professional cyclists’ calendar and is known by the country’s top riders as a challenging platform to compete in – which is well-organised and fun.
Professional cyclist and coach Nolan Hoffmann, who was placed first in the Men’s 106km Classic Road Race in this year’s race, said he ranks the Herald Cycle Tour as one of the top five races in South Africa.
“It’s a big one for me. From the start of my career the Herald Cycle Tour was always part of my big goals, and how we selected races before peaking for the Cape Town Cycle Tour. And racing in PE is like racing in Cape Town, I feel at home,” said Hoffman.
Tiffany Keep raced in Port Elizabeth for the first-time in 2019, when she won the Women’s 106km Classic Road Race of the Herald Cycle Tour.
“Port Elizabeth is a beautiful part of South Africa and one which I haven’t been able to travel to before. I really enjoyed the race. The route itself winds its way along the coast, offering some great views to participants. Not many races give you the opportunity to do this, so it really is quite a unique experience.”
“It also has some short, punchy climbs which help to make the racing a bit more interesting. The event is well run and organised and one which I can definitely recommend to any South African cyclist,” said Keep.
Yolande de Villiers, the winner in the Women’s 80km Extreme Mountain Bike Race this year, describes the Herald Cycle Tour as a fun-filled and action-packed event for the whole family.
“I love the mountain bike route - it is a combination of single tracks, wooden bridges, sharp climbs and steep descents. It is one of the best organised events that cater for the whole family. It is a festival of cycling with a fantastic vibe,” said De Villiers.
The races are open to not only professional cyclists, but leisure riders of all ages and an event the entire family can participate in. The Road Race in Port Elizabeth is open to riders over 12 years, while the Mountain Bike Challenge in Addo will include a 5km Kiddies Ride and 500m Toddlers Dash.
Early birds can again capitalise on entering before the end of November for a discounted rate, while all race entries will close on 28 January 2020.
Click the below to enter.