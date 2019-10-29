Early Bird Entries Open

ENTRIES have opened for the popular Herald Cycle Tour 2020 – by far the most scenic race in the Eastern Cape and one of the top classic cycle events in South Africa.

Whether it is the fast-paced coastal scenes during the Road Race from Pollok Beach in Port Elizabeth or the mountain trails of Addo during the Mountain Bike Challenge – the country’s top professional riders, as well as leisure riders of all ages, will be treated to the spectacular natural beauty of the province.

The Herald Cycle Tour will take place over two weekends - with the Mountain Bike Challenge on 16 February 2020 at the Addo Polo Club and the Road Race on 23 February in Port Elizabeth.

The Herald Cycle Tour is an annual event in the professional cyclists’ calendar and is known by the country’s top riders as a challenging platform to compete in – which is well-organised and fun.

Professional cyclist and coach Nolan Hoffmann, who was placed first in the Men’s 106km Classic Road Race in this year’s race, said he ranks the Herald Cycle Tour as one of the top five races in South Africa.

“It’s a big one for me. From the start of my career the Herald Cycle Tour was always part of my big goals, and how we selected races before peaking for the Cape Town Cycle Tour. And racing in PE is like racing in Cape Town, I feel at home,” said Hoffman.