Too little, too late for Kings

PREMIUM

Not even a late two-try burst was enough to save the Isuzu Southern Kings from a 36-30 defeat against Benetton Treviso in Italy on Saturday.



After trailing 36-9 after 61 minutes, the Kings made the scoreboard look more respectable with last-gasp tries from Christopher Hollis and Bobby de Wee...

