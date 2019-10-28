Moto2 triumph for SA’s Binder

SA’s Brad Binder took a lights-to-flag win at Phillip Island ahead of Ajo KTM teammate Jorge Martin as Moto2 championship leader Alex Marquez struggled and only finished eighth.

Binder made a better start than pole-sitter Jorge Navarro and led into Turn 1, with his teammate Martin also passing the Speed Up rider for second on the opening lap.

The Ajo duo then stayed first and second until the chequered flag, with Binder claiming his third win of the season.

Only Navarro and Tom Luthi were able to stay with Binder and Martin in the first half of the race, but even they lost ground as the race came to a close.

Martin was able to keep up with Binder for the most part, at one point even looking stronger, but never upset his championship-contending teammate’s run before losing a bit of time in the end and finishing 1.9 s adrift.

He still secured the best result of his rookie Moto2 season and stood on the podium for the second time in a row.

Luthi passed Navarro for the final podium position, the Intact GP rider remaining Marquez’s closest title challenger, cutting the gap by eight points to 28.

Pons rider Lorenzo Baldassarri led a group of riders to secure fifth ahead of Remy Gardner (SAG Kalex) and Iker Lecuona (American Racing KTM), who recovered from a long lap penalty — received for dive-bombing both Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap.

Marquez was fourth after the start but spent the whole race coming under pressure from other riders, and was overtaken by several rivals.

He was battling with Tetsuta Nagashima (SAG) for ninth but eventually salvaged eighth by passing Stefano Manzi (Forward MV Agusta) on the penultimate lap.

Manzi and Nagashima completed the top 10.

Marquez’s Marc VDS teammate Xavi Vierge crashed at Turn 14, while Somkiat Chantra took Dominique Aegerter out at the same corner.

With two races to go, five riders remain in the title battle, with Binder, Navarro, and 19th-place finisher Augusto Fernandez (Pons) sitting 33, 43 and 50 points respectively behind Marquez.

Meanwhile, world champion Marc Marquez secured his 11th victory of the season at the Australian MotoGP after disaster struck fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales, who crashed on the last lap.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider had dominated all weekend at Phillip Island and was leading for much of the race until Repsol Honda’s Marquez darted past in the dying stages.

In desperate bid to retake the lead, Vinales pushed too hard and skidded out to hand his gifted rival, who clinched his sixth MotoGP world title in Thailand earlier in October, a fifth win in a row.

Britain’s Cal Crutchlow, who suffered career-threatening injuries at Phillip Island in 2018, came second on his LCR-Honda with Australian Jack Miller third on a Ducati.

Italian veteran Valentino Rossi, racing in his 400th Grand Prix, was eighth. — motorsport.com, AFP