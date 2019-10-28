Ernst Middendorp v Pitso Mosimane: The Chiefs coach refuses to gloat
Relations between Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp and his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane may have plunged new depths at the weekend but the German mentor refused to gloat after getting the better of his nemesis on Sunday afternoon.
Middendorp masterminded a 2-0 win over Sundowns to open a five-point gap at the top of the Absa Premiership standings after a highly charged encounter at Loftus.
The Chiefs coach was humble in victory and instead appealed to the AmaKhosi fans to be patient with the team as there is still a long way to go in a season that he expects to produce numerous twists and turns before the final day in May next year.
#KaizerChiefs coach #ErnstMiddendorp on the "offside" goal against #KaizerChiefs. pic.twitter.com/mCL5wCjdAf— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 27, 2019
“If you start celebrating you will have a big problem towards the end of the season‚ it is too early for that‚” he said.
“After three games all of a sudden it may look totally different on the log standings (when) teams like Sundowns‚ Bidvest Wits‚ SuperSport United or whoever are still in the race.
"I also believe a team like Cape Town City will be in the race if they win three to four games in a row."
Middendorp said the most important thing for him was that they got all the three points that were on the table and the result will boost confidence ahead a tough fixture schedule of three matches in a week.
“There is nothing sweet about this win‚ at the moment the most important thing is three points and nothing about sweetness‚" he said.
"Happiness is the biggest enemy of your development and progress.
"If you start to be happy and running around with wetness in your eyes‚ then you are done and this will not happen.
#PitsoMosimane and #ErnstMiddendorp had a heated exchange on their way back to the changeroom at half time. #AbsaPremiership pic.twitter.com/EfWkJ7U2kP— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 27, 2019
“Next week we have three games in one week on Saturday‚ Wednesday and Saturday.
"I am happy in terms of the impact of Dumisani Zuma who came on and dominated the middle‚ won one versus one situations and penetrated to prepare for the second goal.
"But everyone is contributing and that is good.”
The Chiefs win was dominated by Samir Nurkovic’s opening goal that Mosimane insisted was offside.
But Middendorp said the referee indicated the goal stood and any issues around the competence of match officials should be addressed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the SA Football Association (Safa).
“Are we also talking about the situation where probably there was a hand and it could be a penalty for Chiefs?" he asked.
#MamelodiSundowns coach #PitsoMosimane says this thing of 'teams benefiting' must stop, is enough. pic.twitter.com/1gUEbcUDsA— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 27, 2019
"What the hell are we doing‚ let it go because today is my advantage and tomorrow is your advantage?
"I saw on Wednesday a game that I believe there was a very clear situation and there should have been a penalty.
“Should we discuss each and every situation?
"Now you are telling me that it was off-side but the referee clearly indicated it was a goal.
"I think let’s stop this‚ we address to the wrong people‚ referee are administrators and teachers and address it to the PSL or Safa.
"Don’t follow this thing of saying who do the best and it will repeat again and again whether you like it or not.”