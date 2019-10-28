Chilli Boys need new faces — Norman Mapeza

Frustrated coach Norman Mapeza says if Chippa United are going to improve their Absa Premiership position a change in playing personnel is needed.

The Chilli Boys slipped to yet another league defeat at the weekend, this time a 2-0 loss away to Highlands Park.

Mapeza did win his first game in charge, a 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic in the first round of the Telkom Knockout Cup.

But it is in the league where Chippa are in desperate trouble and last on the standings after their fifth loss of the season.

In fact, the Chilli Boys remain winless in the league after nine matches and only have four points.

“As things are at the moment, it is going to be difficult. It’s clear we need to bring in new faces,” Mapeza said.

The Zimbabwean coach, 47, believes the team needs serious reinforcement to start winning matches.

“I did not come here to perform miracles. I am a football coach and I know this terrain.

“If things do not go well for me — well coaches resign or get fired, but at the moment we need players here.”

Asked which departments he felt needed strengthening, the coach said: “Each and every department starting from upfront, the midfield and defence.

“I have spoken to the chair and I spoke to the manager [to tell them] now we need new faces.

“We need to look for players. For now, I have to work with what I have until December.

“We have been talking about getting some players on loan but I think we have to look in the first division. If it means bringing in one or two guys from Zimbabwe, I have to do that.

“In front, we need people who can bang goals.”

Speaking about his team’s performance against Highlands Park, the former Ajax Cape Town midfielder said: “There is a lot of work to be done. Today we did not defend well.

“If you look at the goals we conceded, it was just a matter of communication.

“We failed to communicate and we got punished.

“The second goal, again, the defence gave away possession, giving the striker room to turn and shoot. You can never give a striker the room to turn.”

The Chilli Boys are faced with yet another difficult match, but this time in the Telkom KO Cup when they host Mamelodi Sundowns at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

But with the challenges the team face in the league, Mapeza said the TKO was not a priority.

“We are not going to put much emphasis on that Telkom Cup with our position on the log. We will play against Sundowns and see what happens.

“But much of our concentration is focused on the league.”