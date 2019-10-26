Key clashes in Wales v South Africa semifinal

Wales and South Africa clash on Sunday in a blockbuster World Cup semifinal between the Six Nations champions and Rugby Championship title-holders.

Here are three key battles that will decide who reaches the final on November 2:

Gareth Davies v Faf de Klerk: De Klerk has been one of the stand-out players at this World Cup, his shock of blond hair and diminutive stature setting him apart in a game of giants.

He is the player every team would want - a combative presence who corals his towering forwards, while also offering a precise kicking game and service on a platter to flyhalf Handre Pollard.

Davies has proven himself a poacher supreme, one intercept off Will Genia leading to a crucial try in the pool victory over Australia.

"He has scored a few tries from intercepts," De Klerk says of Davies. "He is more there to disrupt the attack and get in between the nine and the first forwards, or nine and 10 in the second pod."

Alun Wyn Jones v Eben Etzebeth: As the Prince of Wales told the Welsh players this week, the Springboks are "bloody big buggers".

Locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager form a prime example of that, more than filling the enforcer role so long held by the likes of Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha.

Etzebeth has performed mightily in Japan, the lynchpin of a Bok pack that will undoubtedly go toe-to-toe with Wales.

Jones will be at the heart of Welsh efforts to undermine the devastating South African rolling maul, dominant lineout and midfield ball-carrying by the forwards.

"They've gone back to their strengths," Wales coach Warren Gatland says of South Africa. "And their strengths are definitely that physicality up front with driving lineouts and a strong scrum and ball-carrying."

De Jager adds: "It's been a big focus, and against Wales, there will be a massive focus on the lineout, maul and scrum.

Justin Tipuric v Pieter-Steph du Toit: flank Tipuric is at the heart of Wales's blitz defence, a proven scavenger who is strong over the ball.

He has formed a sterling relationship with Aaron Wainwright and No 8 Ross Moriarty, a back row that will have to be at their very best come Sunday.

Du Toit is a rangy, solid player who is key for the Boks in the breakdown battle as De Klerk and Pollard look to set South Africa's outside backs free.

Both players will be crucial in the battle for set-piece dominance. - AFP

