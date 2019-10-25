In a country often at the mercy of the weather gods‚ it is perhaps fitting that South Africa and Wales should point their gaze skyward here on Sunday ahead of their Rugby World Cup semifinal.

That’s what Handre Pollard will do‚ not that it will determine the outcome he reckons.

“We don’t select our team based on the weather but going with the six/two split [on the bench] certainly helps when it is wet. It is going to be a big set piece and gain line battle‚ whether it is dry or wet.

“It looks like it is going to be wet on Sunday as well. We will see on Sunday how it looks.

“We are not going to prepare around the weather. Our game plan suits dry weather and wet weather. There won’t be any major adjustments with the weather.”

If the Boks are ready for whatever the weather has to offer‚ Wales too are endowed with a solid all-weather game. Their ability to impose their tactical will on their opponents has in no small part contributed to their success in recent times.

From tee and hand they boast a redoubtable kicking game‚ they concede very little at set piece and they find pressure points with which to squeeze or in which to twist the blade depending the state of the game.

“They know what they’re good at‚” said Pollard. “They focus on that and they are relentless in those areas.

“They starve you of possession and territory. They enforce their kicking game on you. They take away your set piece.

“It is not rugby with a lot of flair in it but it is so suffocating and if you fall in that trap they just enforce their game plan on you for 80 minutes and you will probably not win that match.”