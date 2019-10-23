Moses Mabhida Stadium was the first out of the starting block after the Durban venue expressed keen interest in hosting the in-demand Telkom TKO quarterfinal between traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on November 2.

Tuesday night's draw pitted the two Soweto rivals against each other but the game is unlikely to be played at Chiefs' FNB Stadium homeground as the match would have to be played on the same weekend as the Soweto Marathon next month.

The organisers of the Soweto Marathon confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday that their event would go ahead as planned on Sunday November 3 and Chiefs have already shown a willingness to taking the game elsewhere‚ given the logistical challenges of hosting the two events on successive days.

“We are open to hosting the match at Moses Mabhida Stadium but no-one has approached us‚” said Moses Mabhida stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko.

“If the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Kaizer Chiefs approach us‚ we are open to hosting this match as we have done in the past.

“We are waiting to hear from them.”

Several other stadiums around the country are believed to be eyeing the mouthwatering match‚ with many fans urging their respective cities to bid to host the game.

Should Chiefs decide to move the game away from FNB Stadium‚ they could also consider taking the game to Mbombela Stadium.

The Nelspruit stadium is their second alternative home venue.

But assistant manager at Mbombela Stadium‚ Mthuthu Zondo‚ said they may not be able to host the match if asked to do so.

He said SuperSport United get first preference at the venue and they have been drawn at home against Golden Arrows in the Telkom TKO.

“Obviously every stadium in SA would like to host a match of the calibre of the Soweto derby and we would also like to host them‚ but SuperSport United is at home in this competition and they have been playing some of their home matches here for a while‚” said Mthuthu.

“SuperSport United have been using this venue for some time and we are talking to them with regards to their match against Golden Arrows‚ even though we have not signed anything yet.

“We don’t want to create a situation where it appears as if we are chasing them away from the stadium.

“If things change and they want to play elsewhere‚ we will be open to hosting Chiefs and Pirates here in Nelspruit.”

Mthuthu added that hosting the game on Sunday November 3 was not an option as TS Galaxy have been confirmed to host Nigerian side Enyimba FC in the second leg of the Confederations Cup final play-off.

PSL officials are expected to announce the venues and kickoff times of the cup matches later on Wednesday or Thursday after consultation with the sponsors and the clubs.

Attempts to get say from SuperSport United football manager Stan Matthews were unsuccessful as he did not answer his phone.