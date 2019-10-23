Injury robs Kings prop Tshakweni of Benetton starting berth

If powerhouse prop Alulutho Tshakweni had been fit, the rising star would have been handed a starting berth against Benetton on Saturday, Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Robbi Kempson said.

Those early selection plans, however, had to be put on ice after Tshakweni injured a shoulder during a training session on Saturday ahead of his team's European tour.

Another key player missing from the tour squad is utility back Courtney Winnaar, who suffered a hamstring injury when the Kings were beaten by Ulster at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“Unfortunately we have lost Courtney and Alulutho for this tour,” Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.

“We had been looking to start Alulutho against Benetton, he has been outstanding for us in the games he has played so far.

“This gives Xandre Vos an opportunity to come into the squad and go on tour.”

After the Ulster game, Kempson praised Winnaar for the energy he helped to inject into the Kings' attack after a sluggish opening half.

After the clash against Benetton at the Monigo Stadium in Treviso on Saturday, the Kings will face Glasgow Warriors (Scotstoun Stadium, November 1) and Ospreys (Liberty Stadium, November 9).

“It is a fairly long tour of three different countries in three weeks,” Kempson said.

“So travel will be a factor, as will fatigue, in the way that we prepare for games.

“The Kings want to maintain the discipline we have shown up to date, hopefully the results go our way.

“Our touring group is made up of the fit players who have performed so far this season in the Pro14 and three warm-up games.”

The squad will be joined later by scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer on the second leg of the tour in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Kings are winless after their opening three games, after going down against Cardiff Blues, Munster and Ulster in Port Elizabeth.

Kempson will want to regroup on the road, where they will have a chance to redeem themselves against Benetton, Glasgow Warriors and the Ospreys.

The Italians have also failed to register a win after three outings and they are likely to throw everything at the South Africans from the opening whistle.

The touring squad is:

FORWARDS: Alandre van Rooyen, Xandre Vos, Aston Fortuin, Bobby de Wee, Elrigh Louw, Jacques du Toit, JC Astle, Jerry Sexton, Juan Schoeman, Lusanda Badiyana, Pieter Scholtz, Rossouw de Klerk, Ruaan Lerm, Thembelani Bholi, Tienie Burger.

BACKS: Christopher Hollis, Demetri Catrakilis, Erich Cronje, Gavin Mills, Josh Allderman, Josiah Twum-Boafo, JT Jackson, Masixole Banda, Sibusiso Sithole, Siya Masuku, Stefan Ungerer, Tertius Kruger.