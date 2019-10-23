Coaching guru Swys not touring with Kings
Though Swys de Bruin has been roped in as coaching consultant, the attack guru will not accompany the Isuzu Southern Kings on their three-match European tour.
This was confirmed by the Kings media department, who announced on Friday that the former Lions and Springbok assistant coach had linked up with the Port Elizabeth side...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.