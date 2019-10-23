Coaching guru Swys not touring with Kings

Though Swys de Bruin has been roped in as coaching consultant, the attack guru will not accompany the Isuzu Southern Kings on their three-match European tour.



This was confirmed by the Kings media department, who announced on Friday that the former Lions and Springbok assistant coach had linked up with the Port Elizabeth side...

