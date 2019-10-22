Yaseen Vallie strokes impressive hundred for Warriors against Titans

PREMIUM

Warriors batsman Yaseen Vallie stroked an impressive hundred before the bowlers struck to make inroads into the Titans’ batting line-up in the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series fixture at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.



Vallie’s fine 14th first-class hundred ensured the Warriors were able to declare their first innings on 364 for nine just before the tea break...

