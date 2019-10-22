Victorious Jendamark United eye Multiply T20 Community Cup

PREMIUM

Fear will not be a factor for Jendamark United Cricket Club as they prepare to fight it out for the chance to represent the Warriors franchise at the Multiply T20 Community Cup later in 2019.



The club, which earned the opportunity after being crowned the Eastern Province T20 Mayoral Cup champions on Sunday, will first have to play the winners of the Border T20 Mayoral Cup for the coveted spot in November, with the national showpiece set to be played in December in Pretoria...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.