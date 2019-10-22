In a twist of irony‚ the actions of South Africa’s top referee Jaco Peyper are now in the sharp focus of World Rugby after he posed for a picture in which he mimics elbowing a Welsh fan.

It may have jeopardised his chances of officiating in the Rugby World Cup final should the Springboks not be in it.

The picture‚ in all probability posed for in jest‚ shows Peyper with seven Welsh fans all clad in red with the referee holding up his right elbow to the face of a smiling fan next to him.

“World Rugby is aware of a picture on social media of referee Jaco Peyper with a group of Wales fans taken after last night’s [Sunday] quarter-final between Wales and France in Oita.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while we are establishing the facts‚” World Rugby said in a statement.

The French may not see the funny side because the incident is poking fun at Peyper’s dismissal of French lock Sebastien Vahaamahina for elbowing Wales flank Aaron Wainwright in the 48th of their semi-final clash in Oita on Sunday.

Vahaamahina first grabbed Wainwright around the neck before hitting him on the side of the face with his right elbow.