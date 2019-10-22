Robbie Peterson to coach Warriors franchise

Former Proteas and Warriors leftarm spinner Robin Peterson has been appointed as interim coach of the Warriors.

The Eastern Cape franchise CEO Mark Williams confirmed on Tuesday that Peterson will take over the reins from outgoing head coach Rivash Gobind, who will be joining the Afghan national side from Friday.

Peterson, who was schooled at Alexander Road High, has spent the past two years working as an assistant coach at in the Caribbean Premier League with Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis.

He also worked as an assistant to Robin Singh at the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He fulfilled the same role at Northern Warriors, who inaugural T10 in UAE last year.

The 40-year-old has an intimate knowledge of players within the Warriors camp having worked with Sinethemba Qeshile, Matthew Breetzke, Jade de Klerk and Lutho Sipamla during his tenure as consultant with the SA U19 side.

Peterson played 14 Tests and 77 ODIs for South Africa.

He will be in charge for the Warriors’ next CSA 4-Day Franchise game against the Cape Cobras in Cape town starting Monday.

Peterson is is expected in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

He will not only be head coach for the Warriors team but will also undertake the duties of being assistant coach to Nelson Mandela Bay Giants coach Eric Simons in the Mzansi Super League T20 next month.

Peterson said he was delighted and fortunate to have been granted the opportunity to come back home and help guide the Warriors for the rest of the season.

“It’s especially a privilege being a PE boy and having spent the best part of my career playing for the Warriors and now getting the opportunity to help develop and guide the team.

“This is a huge thrill. They have the right mix of youth, experience and talent to do something special as a collective and push for silverware,” he said.