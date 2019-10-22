Injury robs Kings prop Tshakweni of Benetton starting berth
If powerhouse prop Alulutho Tshakweni had been fit, the rising star would have been handed a starting berth against Benetton on Saturday, Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Robbi Kempson said.
Those early selection plans, however, had to be put on ice after Tshakweni injured a shoulder during a training session on Saturday ahead of his team's European tour...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.