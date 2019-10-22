Chippa will bounce back — Mapeza

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza says his charges will bounce back to their winning ways when they host Bloemfontein Celtic in a Telkom Knockout clash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Tuesday.

Kickoff is at 7.30pm.

Mapeza, who has been with the Port Elizabeth-based outfit for three weeks, said he was ready to debut as Chilli Boys head coach and was confident his side would give their best performance against Siwelele.

“This is my third week now and everything has been going ahead as planned,” Mapeza said.

“Everyone has been working hard at training because we are trying to bring the team back to winning ways.”

He said they were hoping for a victory to push them into the quarterfinals of the competition.

More importantly, a win would boost the players’ confidence to help move the club away from the basement of the league.

Chippa have played eight league matches, but have failed to secure maximum points in all of them, leaving them with only four points after four draws.

“We are trying to move away from the position we are in on the log standings, and we just hope everything goes well for us and we’ll get the result which will take us forward” Mapeza said.

“I can’t complain from what I’ve seen from the boys.

“They are all willing to work and I think the club's biggest challenge was not winning games.

“But from what I've seen in the past weeks the guys are pushing themselves.

“They know every game we play is a must-win, whether it’s Telkom Knockout or any other.

“I think there are quality players,” Mapeza said.

“I watched them playing a training match against Bafana Bafana [against Mali] and I think they did very well there."

Chilli Boys long-serving striker Andile Mbenyane said a victory against Siwelele would give them the positive mindset every professional team needed to bounce back in the PSL.

He said Mapeza was doing a great job in reviving the players’ confidence and that he had earned their respect.