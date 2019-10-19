Kagiso Rabada strikes twice to leave India in early trouble

Kagiso Rabada led an inspired Proteas' pace attack to put India in early trouble on 71 for three at lunch on day one of the third Test on Saturday.

Rabada took two early wickets and fellow paceman Anrich Nortje claimed his maiden Test scalp after trapping India skipper Virat Kohli lbw for 12 in Ranchi.

Rohit Sharma, on 38, and Ajinkya Rahane, on 11, then put on an unbeaten 32-run stand as India - who have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series - eye whitewash.

The hosts lost Mayank Agarwal, for 10, and Cheteshwar Pujara, for nought, to Rabada's pace and slipped to 16 for two after electing to bat first.

Rabada nearly got his third when Sharma was judged lbw by the on-field umpire when the opener was on seven.