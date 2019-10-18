Kohli hot on Smith’s heels as India eye clean sweep

On-song Virat Kohli is looking to topple Aussie run machine Steve Smith in the international batting rankings as India push for a whitewash over SA in the third Test starting on Saturday.

Kohli’s career-best 254 not out in India’s second successive win in the three-match series moved him to within one point of Smith in the International Cricket Council Test chart.

Smith replaced Kohli at No 1 in September after his blazing Ashes series against England and after the Indian star made a golden duck against the West Indies.

The Australian, who only returned to Tests in August after a year-long ban for ball-tampering, is out of action in the five-day format until November 21 when Australia host Pakistan.

Kohli regained lost ground against the struggling South Africans in the current series as he registered his seventh Test double century, joining England great, Wally Hammond, and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene.

SA skipper Faf du Plessis will be hoping to give his team more of a chance from the get-go in Ranchi after losing the toss in the first two Tests.

This allowed India to amass a mammoth first-innings total of 502 in Visakhapatnam as SA’s bowlers toiled, a feat outdone in Pune when the hosts declared on 601.

This prompted former England captain Michael Vaughan to describe Indian Test pitches as boring.

“The first 3/4 days the contest is far too in favour of the bat — needs more action for the bowler,” Vaughan tweeted last Friday.

Dean Elgar’s 160 has been the visitors’ only standout show in the series so far.

Paceman Kagiso Rabada said the up-and-coming team — after the retirements of Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn — should pick up the positives and move ahead.

“Our team is fresh and young, so the best thing we can do is look at where we can improve and remember our strengths and build on them,” he said.

— AFP