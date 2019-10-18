The world of rugby is one of order and it is reflected in the dearth of shock results at the Rugby World Cup’s (RWC) quarterfinal stage.

Since the tournament’s inception in 1987 there have been shock results‚ but not many.

By the time the tournament reaches the quarterfinals the sport’s elite‚ or tier one nations‚ tend to rise to the top.

This year Japan became the first Asian nation to reach the last eight‚ while Fiji in 1987 and 2007‚ Canada in 1991 and Western Samoa in 1991 and 1995 are the only countries from outside the tier one group to have advanced that far.

When England knocked defending champions Australia out of the 1995 tournament in the quarters it wasn’t that big a shock.

The Wallabies were a team in decline compared to the 1991 world-beaters‚ while England were going places. They had won the Grand Slam earlier that year.

The Springboks’ win over England in Paris in 1999 was somewhat of a surprise given the momentum Clive Woodward’s team were taking into that clash.

Sure England were runners-up in their pool behind New Zealand and faced the mild indignity of having to play a quarterfinal play-off match against Fiji‚ but they were seen as a team with an upward trajectory in their performance curve.