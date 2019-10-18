Athletes descend on Pollok Beach for triathlon race

Avid multisports athletes will have the chance to test their speed and endurance when the Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon race is contested from Pollok Beach on Saturday.

Whether you are a serious competitor, a social triathlete or just looking for a new challenge, the event caters for athletes of all skill and age levels.

Featuring triathlon (swim, bike, run], duathlon [run, cycle, run] and Aquathlon [swim, cycle] disciplines, athletes have their pick of races and distances.

The youth race will see athletes navigating a 300m swim, 10km bike leg and 2.5km run.

The sprint distance will consist of 750m swim, 25km bike leg and 5km run, while the Olympic distance will cover a 1,500m swim and 40km bike leg before finishing with a 10km run.

Racing action gets under way from 8.25am for the youth race, while the Olympic and Sprint distances kicks off at 8.30am and 8.35am respectively.

Online entries will close 24 hours before the event, while late entries will incur an additional R50 fee and may be done on the morning of the race.

Athletes may start the prerace registration process from 7am on the morning, while the transition check-in area closes at 7.40am.