Getting it right from kickoff vital, says Kempson

Getting the right personnel on the field who are excited about having a crack from the opening whistle will be a priority going forward, Isuzu Southern Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.



After a sluggish first half against Ulster, Kempson made wholesale changes in an effort to get his team back in the game after they trailed 35-10 at halftime...

