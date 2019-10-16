Karter Brett Brito flying SA flag in Italy

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth speedster Brett Brito will not place too much expectation on himself when he lines at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Italy this weekend.



Brito, whose karting career started in 2018, will have his first taste of international track action against some of the world’s most talented racers in Sarno, starting on Saturday. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.