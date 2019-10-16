Everybody's talking about Jamie: Japan heroes toast 'massive' Joseph

Eddie Jones once described Japan as a "joke team" - before the Australian lit the fuse that sparked an outrageous victory over the mighty Springboks at the 2015 World Cup.

Well, no one's laughing now after his successor, former All Black Jamie Joseph, steered this year's tournament hosts to the quarterfinals for the first time, creating history by beating Scotland 28-21 last weekend.

"Over these four weeks, make no mistake, Jamie Joseph's impact has been huge," said Japan's totemic captain Michael Leitch.

"He has sent all the right messages and pushed all the right buttons - he's been massive."

One of sport's greatest upsets, on England's south coast in 2015, was turned into a movie in the run-up to this year's World Cup.

However, Japan's Brave Blossoms have topped the "Brighton Miracle" and are busy working on a sequel after finishing first in Pool A with four straight wins.

The title has been used already, but after beating Russia (30-10), Ireland (19-12), Samoa (38-19) and now Scotland - everybody's talking about Jamie.

Victory over Scotland in Yokohama on Sunday in the biggest game in Japan's history saw Joseph emerge from the shadow of Jones, the man who put Japanese rugby on the map.

"With Jamie's style the players have a lot more responsibility and accountability for their actions," Leitch told AFP in an interview before the World Cup.