“There is this saying that dynamite comes in small packages‚” Cheslin Kolbe pointed out to a reporter who asked about his not so considerable physical dimensions.

Kolbe‚ who has been restored for fitness after missing the last game against Canada‚ has been one of the stars at this Rugby World Cup.

His return is much anticipated and although he made the reference about the explosive stick‚ it has been his steady all round game that has helped elevate him in the general estimation.

“I love to have ball in general play‚” he said when asked what gives him the greatest thrill on the field.

“Having one-on-one opportunities within a game and create opportunities for the players around me.

“There are a lot of situations in the game where you need to be at your best you can be whether it is high ball‚ defence and running with ball in hand.