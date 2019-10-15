Warriors close in as Lions stumble

Ross Roche

A windy day at Buffalo Park played havoc with the batsmen as 15 wickets fell, leaving the Warriors holding a slight edge over the Lions in their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series match on Monday.

The Lions, who won the toss and chose to bat first, must have rued their decision as they crashed to 152 all out after lunch before the Warriors reached 113/5 at the close of play, just 39 runs behind the visitors.

Jon-Jon Smuts was unbeaten at the crease on 30, along with Onke Nyaku on six, and they will look to take the Warriors past the Lions on Tuesday morning.

The Warriors’ innings got off to a poor start as Matthew Breetzke (3) chased a wide ball and edged Beuran Hendricks behind to keeper Nicky van den Bergh with the Warriors on 10/1.

Yaseen Vallie joined Eddie Moore at the crease and they played sensibly to take the Warriors past the half-century mark.

Vallie looked in good form as he hit six boundaries for his 29.

His dismissal (bowled by Hendricks) started a mini-collapse that saw the Warriors lose three wickets for four runs, with Rudi Second (2) and Sinethemba Qeshile (duck) joining him in the changing room as the Warriors tumbled to 61/4.

Smuts and Moore looked to take the Warriors to the close but Moore edged one to the slips on 38 to bring Nyaku in.

At the start of play, the Lions found themselves in early trouble as Warriors opening bowler Glenton Stuurman got his side off to the perfect start.

He had Reeza Hendricks (4) caught by Smuts in the slips in his second over and in his next had Kagiso Rapulana (4) caught by keeper Second to reduce them to 8/2 in the sixth over.

Lutho Sipamla then came into the attack and in an eventful opening over conceded 15 runs but snared the wicket of Dominic Hendricks (7) caught by Nyaku as the Lions slipped to 35/3.

Rassie van der Dussen was joined at the crease by Wiaan Mulder and the two Proteas players consolidated their position with a counter-attacking partnership and took the Lions to lunch on 104/3, with Van der Dussen on 49 and Mulder on 41.

After the break, Van der Dussen brought up his deserved half-century, while they extended their partnership to 89 runs before Andrew Birch stepped in to break the dangerous stand and start a collapse that saw the Lions lose their final seven wickets for just 28 runs. — Daily Dispatch