Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki looks ahead to Afcon qualifiers

Ntseki says there is a positive attitude in the squad but added that there are no small or big teams in their group.

“We are all competing for the three points to qualify and win the group.

“I am happy that we won on Sunday because if you do things right it builds up the confidence of the players.”

Ntseki said ahead of the Mali match, that the players’ performances would help him decide on the squad for the Afcon qualifiers.

“I have been profiling the players for almost two years, working under the different coaches.

“So, if we look at it I have known them for some time. I know their qualities and I know which areas of the game they need to improve on.

“The ones that we called up for this camp we were fully aware that these are the type of players that we want to bring to the team because it was a combination of skill, character and physical ability.

“When it comes to the next selection, it will again be based on who is available, who is injury free and who is on top of their game. We will profile them in relation to the game we are to play against Ghana.”

The coach applauded the Eastern Cape province for the warmth and support during their stay in Port Elizabeth.

“The people of the Eastern Cape are warm and supportive. We really felt at home here. We really appreciate the support they gave us.

“All of this ended up with a win for the team because the team stayed positive and motivated.”