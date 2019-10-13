Ulster hand Southern Kings brutal rugby lesson

The Isuzu Southern Kings were given a brutal lesson in the art of how to play rugby when they crashed to a 42-17 defeat against Ulster, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.



The game was all but over as a contest after 33 minutes when Ulster raced into a 35-3 lead thanks to an early five try blitz at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

