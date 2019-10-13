Molefi Ntseki's Bafana journey begins with Mali challenge
New Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki will be keen to deliver an everlasting impression to his critics when his team engage Mali in the 25th Nelson Mandela Challenge in Port Elizabeth at 3pm on Sunday.
For his victory plan to come to fruition, Ntseki emphasised all week in his team’s preparation in PE that taking the game to Mali will be key.
But with Bafana’s leading striker Lebo Mothiba doubtful because of a groin injury, Ntseki will pin his hopes on Percy Tau, whose involvement in this tie was confirmed a few days after arriving in SA from SC Brugge in Belgium with a troublesome ankle.
Ntseki will probably have to rely on two players: SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler and Highlands Park midfieldercum-striker Mthobi Mvala, who arrived in camp in better shape after featuring in the Telkom Knockout final.
Ntseki said Mali were chosen for the exchange of friendly fire with Bafana because of similarities between them and fellow West Africans Ghana, whom Bafana play in an Afcon qualifier next month.
Grobler, in particular, is full of confidence, having scored the goal that gave SuperSport their third MTN8 title.
Physically speaking, they are big and very strongMolefi Ntseki, Bafana Bafana coach
The towering Mvala, on the other hand, is an impressive late addition to the squad after Bongani Zungu pulled out on Tuesday because of an injury.
With his physical presence Mvala will be ideal to challenge the physical Malians.
The Highlands player should relish this opportunity as it may convince Ntseki to pick him for the key Afcon 2021 qualifiers against Ghana away and Sudan at home next month.
“It is important to play against Mali as they have more or less the same approach and experience as Ghana,” Ntseki said this week.
“We know for a fact that, physically speaking, they are big and very strong.“There are some areas of their game that are common, such as set plays. Both have well-built players who are assets when defending or attacking set plays.
“Secondly, they have very strong midfielders. The question we have to answer is how will we be offensively astute to break their midfield line.“This game will be very important in terms of ticking those boxes as we look ahead to the Afcon qualifiers.”
This game certainly suits Mvala more than anyone else and should he play his normal game, the way Owen da Gama use him to ghost behind the strikers and score vital goals, he should really win Ntseki’s heart.
The question to be asked, though, is whether Ntseki will be brave enough to start with him ahead of regular Bafana players Thulani Serero, Lebohang Phiri and Kamohelo Mokotjo, who are expected to play alongside Dean Furman in the midfield.
Ntseki seemed to answer those questions, though, ahead of this match saying every player in the squad has a 100% chance of playing as long as he shows commitment at training.
Bafana have faced Mali twice in the Afcon, losing both in 2002 in Mali and in the 2013 edition held in SA.