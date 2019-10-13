Castro scores first half hat-trick, Billiat destructive as Chiefs thump Sundowns

Chiefs’ senior team — many of them on international duty this weekend — are top of the log in serious football in the Absa Premiership. In friendly football their second-stringers are dishing up impressive performances against Pitso Mosimane’s league champions — albeit, of course, also a Downs B team.

Could something crazy be happening for the eccentric Ernst Middendorp and his seemingly charged-up charges at Naturena?

With the way their respective fortunes have gone the past few seasons, you would expect Sundowns to have more depth any day than Chiefs.

Downs probably had a few more players on international duty than Chiefs did.

Still, this friendly did seem to continue to indicate that, as Amakhosi coach Middendorp has started to beat his team into a better shape, Chiefs actually have some exciting players on the fringes of their first team. Dare one say it, perhaps even some depth.

Something else displayed on Saturday was that the Billiat-Castro partnership, and their mesmeric understanding, has perhaps been underutilised this season.

Middendorp has understandably given new signing Samir Nurkovic game time, but Castro has barely been seen. There has been speculation of a personality clash with Billiat, who might have featured more too.

This is where Middendorp can seemingly allow his ego to get the better of him, and it can lead in the long-term to dressing room rebellions.

Given a run together, Castro-Billiat put in a first-half masterclass. Billiat laid on the three for his ex-Downs teammate, then scored a fourth, for an improbable 4-0 lead at the break to Amakhosi.