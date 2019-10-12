Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Ernst Middendorp cooled any notion of a testy exchange they had on television this past week spilling into Saturday’s Shell Helix Ultra Cup friendly at FNB Stadium (kickoff 4pm).

Middendorp took exception‚ as the coaches were interviewed by Thomas Mlambo on SABC’s SoccerZone on Monday‚ to Mosimane suggesting that top-of-the-Absa Premiership Chiefs have benefited from refereeing decisions this season.

Asked after Sundowns’ pre-Helix training session at FNB on Friday if there was any needle in the friendly because of the exchange‚ Mosimane replied: “No.”

He continued: “No‚ I just told him [Middendorp] that he’s benefiting from the referees’ mistakes.

“I wasn’t commenting about his team. I was commenting that he was a beneficiary of the referees’ mistakes.

“Is it true? Why are Safa suspending people? For what? For no reason? And he’s [Middendorp] on top of the log.

“I hope my time must come also — I want to benefit‚” Mosimane added‚ half-jokingly.