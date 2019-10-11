"Mali a big challenge", says Bafana's Kermit Erasmus

PREMIUM

Bafana Bafana and Port Elizabeth born star Kermit Erasmus said playing Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge will pose a big challenge for his team.



The two sides will lock horns on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm)...

