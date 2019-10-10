Match would have gone ahead if the All Blacks needed the points, says Italy captain Parisse

Italy captain Sergio Parisse made no attempt to hide his disappointment at the cancellation of their final Pool B match due to Typhoon Hagibis, saying that if the All Blacks had needed to win to make the quarter-finals the game would have gone ahead.

World Rugby on Thursday cancelled Saturday's All Blacks-Italy game in Toyota City and England-France game in Tokyo, citing the potentially destructive typhoon bearing down on Japan.

Italy could have advanced to the quarter-finals by pulling off a massive upset in their game and beating the three-times world champions for the first time as well as securing a bonus point.

"It is difficult to know that we won't have the chance to play a match against one of the great teams," Parisse told reporters in Toyota City on Thursday.

"If New Zealand needed four or five points against us it would not have been cancelled."