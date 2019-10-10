Callies player-coach Kurt Petersen credits "gees" for club success

PREMIUM

Callies Football Club player-coach Kurt Petersen believes the team spirit was the driving force behind his side’s success this season as they claimed the Port Elizabeth Football Association Premier League crown.



Callies, who are one of the city’s oldest and longest standing clubs, saw their premier, first division Hackers and over-35 sides claim league and cup doubles this season. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.