Bafana locked and loaded for Mali

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 10 October 2019

Bafana Bafana will not take a step backwards when they meet Mali at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 3pm), coach Mofeli Ntseki said.

The Nelson Mandela Challenge match will be Ntseki’s first in charge of the national team after his appointment in August and he said attack would be the best form of defence as he searches for victory...

