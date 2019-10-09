Eastern Province ready for Northern Cape acid test

Head coach Piet Botha calls for solid partnerships up front

Eastern Province will be looking to build on their solid start to the CSA 3-Day Provincial cup start when they come up against Northern Cape on Thursday.



With action set to get underway at St George’s Park at 10am, the home side will be itching to get onto the playing field and wrest control of the game away from their opponents as early as possible...

