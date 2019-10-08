Rulani Mokwena admits Orlando Pirates might need to tweak approach
With only nine points from a possible 21 in the Absa Premiership so far‚ Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena admits they are swimming against the tide.
Pirates have been inconsistent since the start of the campaign with two wins and as many losses‚ while the other three matches ended in draws to leave them seven points adrift of early pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs.
Last weekend at Orlando Stadium‚ Pirates let a 3-2 lead over Cape Town City slip in the closing stages to settle for a costly 3-3 draw at home and that left them sitting on position eight on the log standings.
“We are swimming against the tide at the moment but we have shown a lot of character during this difficult period‚” admitted Mokwena‚ adding that Bucs may have to change the balance of the team.
“If you look at our organisational forms‚ we are playing too many draws because we put a lot more effort on the offensive scheme and patterns.
"Maybe we have to go back and try to create a little bit more balance in our game forms.
“We know where our Achilles heel is and we have to just try to find balance in our game.
"We want to play with the ball but we are too far apart from each other at the moment and if you want to be ball-oriented you must be more compact to press better.
“It was much better in the second half‚ to be honest‚ because the lines were a little bit closer to each other‚ but we as the technical team must support the players.”
Some Pirates fans have expressed their frustrations as the Buccaneers are yet to win two league matches in succession this season but Mokwena says he is not feeling the pressure.
“Pressure‚ no – it’s more passion than anything. I think the supporters can see that we are giving the best we can and unfortunately when it’s your turn it’s your turn and you just have to see yourself through.
“That is what we have to do – we have to be brave and we don’t feel sorry for ourselves. We just have to be strong and keep going.”