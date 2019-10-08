With only nine points from a possible 21 in the Absa Premiership so far‚ Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena admits they are swimming against the tide.

Pirates have been inconsistent since the start of the campaign with two wins and as many losses‚ while the other three matches ended in draws to leave them seven points adrift of early pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs.

Last weekend at Orlando Stadium‚ Pirates let a 3-2 lead over Cape Town City slip in the closing stages to settle for a costly 3-3 draw at home and that left them sitting on position eight on the log standings.

“We are swimming against the tide at the moment but we have shown a lot of character during this difficult period‚” admitted Mokwena‚ adding that Bucs may have to change the balance of the team.

“If you look at our organisational forms‚ we are playing too many draws because we put a lot more effort on the offensive scheme and patterns.