Bafana, Club Brugge star Percy Tau juggling studies and demanding football schedule

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has told the Belgian press that he is juggling tertiary studies with what has turned out to be a busy football schedule with Club Brugge who are playing in the group stages of the Uefa Champions League.

Studying and establishing a career is rare in football but the 25-year-old glamour boy of South African football told Belgian newspaper De Standaard that he is motivated to finish his post graduate diploma in marketing.

“My mother thinks it is important that we think about our careers‚” he said in a rare interview.

“My brothers and I study and my sisters work. One is a policewoman‚ the other works in a beauty salon.

"When my mother calls me‚ she always asks me about my studies first. Did you do your homework or you must finish that presentation.