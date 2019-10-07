Rudi Second looks to make impact on debut for Warriors

PREMIUM

Newly signed allrounder Rudi Second will look to make an immediate impact when he makes his Warriors debut against his former Knights teammates in a CSA 4-Day Franchise Series match in Kimberley starting on Monday.



Second signed for the Warriors during the off-season and will perform the role of wicketkeeper-batsman...

