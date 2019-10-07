‘Refs ruined it for Southern Kings’

PREMIUM

Furious Isuzu Southern Kings coach Robbi Kempson labelled the two South African assistant referees on duty as appalling after his team were beaten 3120 by Munster on Saturday.



After losing their opening Guinness PRO14 match against the Cardiff Blues, the Kings had been desperate to get on the winning track at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.