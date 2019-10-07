Kings need a turbo boost finish against Ulster, says Badiyana

PREMIUM

A turbo boost finish is needed in the final 20 minutes if the Isuzu Southern Kings want to bag their first scalp of the season against Ulster on Saturday, Kings captain Lusanda Badiyana said.



After losing their opening Guinness PRO14 games against Cardiff Blues and Munster, the Kings are targeting a win over Ulster at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 4pm)...

