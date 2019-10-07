"Last week‚ I was also made aware that a Kaizer Chiefs player [Baccus] also qualifies to play for SA, so the monitoring and the profiling has already started, so that when we bring him in‚ we should bring him in with that understanding, to say … what value is he going to add to the team," said Ntseki.

“Everybody who raises up his hand to say, 'I want to play for Bafana‚' we will do the right thing. Profiling‚ assessing and then doing the right observation that we need to do to bring the player over‚’’ he added.

The Bafana coach also has set his sights set on Tom Barkhuizen‚ a right-winger playing in the English Football League (EFL) Championship.

“We are looking now at a player called Thomas Barkhuizen, who is playing for Preston North End in England. So we need have clips of him‚ we need to go the player and the club and we need to go and visit the parents‚’’ said Ntseki.

Barkhuizen‚ 26‚ was born in Blackpool‚ England, but qualifies to play for Bafana through his grandfather, who was born in SA.

Bafana are currently in camp as they prepare to tackle Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge at Port Elizabeth’s Nelson Mandela Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.