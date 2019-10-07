His bucket list may have a significant hole in it, but Canada wing DTH van der Merwe is majorly chuffed at the prospect of playing the Springboks in Kobe, Japan, on Tuesday.

The Worcester-born winger was a massive Springbok and Stormers fan before he moved to the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan in 2003.

“I’ve been to a few Springbok games. We had family season tickets at Newlands‚” Van der Merwe said.

“One of my bucket list things was to play at Newlands. But just playing against the Springboks will do. I have fond memories of being a Springbok and Stormers supporter back then‚” said Van der Merwe, who will be playing in his 60th test on Tuesday.

Naturally the prospect of playing the Boks thrilled him, but Canada had to go through a bit of anguish before securing passage to this Rugby World Cup (RWC).

“When we went through the repechage (qualifying)‚ it wasn’t ideal but the positive was that we would be in the same pool as South Africa‚ the country of my birth. It is going to be an exciting day for me and my family back home in South Africa‚” he said about Tuesday’s game.

“I’m Canadian now and I just want to do my best for my team. Hopefully bring a bit of spark in the backs‚” said Van der Merwe.