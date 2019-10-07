Boks brace for the unknown against blazing Blossoms

PREMIUM

A record 150,000 people attended fan parks across Japan on Saturday night, which may have something to do with the fact that the Japan team is stirring a nation.



And if they beat Scotland they face the Springboks in the quarterfinals, which will partially draw the Boks into the unknown...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.