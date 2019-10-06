Kaitano Tembo not only dedicated winning the MTN8 trophy to his grief-stricken striker Thamsanqa Gabuza‚ but to all the coaches he’s worked with and learned the ropes from before he was appointed as head coach of SuperSport United.

For the former combative Zimbabwean international defender‚ this is his maiden senior trophy of his coaching career after he narrowly lost on penalties to Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City in the same tournament last year.

SuperSport beat Highlands Park 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday in what was the club’s third successive top eight final appearance‚ having also won it in 2017 with Eric Tinkler‚ who was assisted by Tembo‚ at the helm.

The top eight trophy was third that SuperSport have won since they were formed in 1994 and it is the seventh piece of silverware they’ve collected in eleven finals they’ve contested in recent years in the PSL era.

Tembo‚ who rose from the lower structures at SuperSport to eventually assume the head coach role‚ mentioned three former Bafana Bafana coaches: Pitso Mosimane‚ Gordon Igesund‚ Stuart Baxter and Bidvest Wits mentor Gavin Hunt‚ as some of those who have played a vital role in both his playing and coaching career.

“I’ve worked with a lot of coaches‚” said the 49-year-old Tembo after Bradley Grobler’s header on the stroke of half-time gave his team victory.

“Throughout when I was the assistant coach I always made sure that I support whoever I worked with and I learned as much as I can. I’ve worked with Gavin Hunt‚ I’ve worked with Gordon Igesund‚ worked with coach Pitso and I’ve worked with Stuart Baxter.