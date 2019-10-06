Namibian sensation Helalia Johannes shone with another sensational performance to win the Joburg leg of the SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge at Marks Park Sports Club in the record time of 33.16 minutes on Sunday.

It was her sixth consecutive record-breaking win in the Grand Prix series and it came just over a week after she bagged a bronze medal in the women’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Comrades Marathon winner Gerda Steyn was second in time 34.28 and last year’s Joburg winner Irvette can Zyl finished third in 34.40 in what was a top three clean sweep by runners representing Nedbank.

As in the previous Women’s Challenge races this season‚ Johannes went out fast and led from start to finish with a bunch that included Steyn‚ Van Zyl‚ Ethiopian junior Tadu Nare and Glenrose Xaba.

After the race‚ Johannes said it was difficult to recover from the World Championships in Doha and still win in Johannesburg.

“I prepared very well for the marathon and I think that I was able to do well here because I really am super-fit. I am very happy to have won again‚” she said.

Grand Prix coordinator Ian Laxton said Johannes’s performance in the six Challenge races had been exceptional.