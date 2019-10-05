Rohit Sharma became the only man to score centuries in both innings in his first Test as an opener to keep India on top against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Sharma made 127 to go with his 176 in the first innings as India declared at 323/4‚ setting South Africa 395 to win.

The visitors reached 11/1 in the nine overs they faced before bad light ended play four overs early — leaving themselves to score another 384 on the last day‚ an unlikely prospect.

Ravindra Jadeja struck a key blow for India in the sixth over before stumps when he had Dean Elgar leg-before for two.

With that Elgar‚ who held South Africa’s first innings together with his sturdy 160‚ passed the baton to Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn‚ who will resume on Sunday on three and five.

The 13 sixes Sharma hit across both innings is a record for men’s Test cricket‚ and was indicative of the home side’s aggressive approach.